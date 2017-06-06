Duane “Dewey” B. Bergmann February 3, 1928 ~ June 4, 2017

Duane B. Bergmann, 89, of Grand Rapids, formerly of Pengilly, passed away Sunday June 4, 2017 at the Garden Court Chateau in Grand Rapids. Duane was born February 3, 1928 to John and Hildegard (Bruns) Bergmann in St. Rosa, MN. He was a former member of St. Kevin’s Catholic Church in Pengilly. Duane married Anna Marie Waldvogel on July 15, 1950. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, bowling and softball. Duane was a corporate member of the Swan Lake Country Club. He was also a member of the Pengilly VFW, and the American Legion in Nashwauk.

Duane is survived by his son Gary (Kathy) Bergmann of Gulf Shores, Alabama; his daughter Diane (Glen) Hodgson of Grand Rapids, MN; a brother Ken (Marilyn) Bergmann, and sisters: Audrey Westbrook, Joan (Bill) McDermond, and Janet Gibbons; 4 grandchildren: Debbie (Ron) Gartenschlaeger, Gary Duane Bergmann, Chris (Karen) Hodgson, and Kelly (Wade) Jackson, and 4 great-grandchildren: Samantha, Chase, and Mason Jackson, and Zachary Hodgson.

He was preceded in death by his wife in 2001, both of his parents, and his siblings: David, Mel, Gene, and Loren Bergmann, Irene Lee, LaVerne Duclos, Ellen Lambrecht, Darlene Schiffler, and an infant sister Norma Bergmann.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday June 10, 2017 at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church of Nashwauk, The Rev. Fr. Seth Gogolin will celebrate the Mass. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be at the Nashwauk Cemetery, with military honors accorded by The Pengilly VFW. Services are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.

