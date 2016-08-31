Edward “Ed” Gordon Chidester 1942 ~ August 26, 2016

Edward “Ed” Gordon Chidester, age 74, of Cohasset, MN died Friday, Aug. 26, 2016 at The Lodge at Grand Village, Grand Rapids, MN.

Edward was born in 1942 in Cohasset, MN to Gordon and Mildred Chidester. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy. Following his honorable discharge from the service, he worked for Itasca County Road and Bridge and retired in 1996. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed working on the farm he helped build with his dad, having coffee every morning with the guys, and loved the WWE. Edward was a member of the V.F.W. and the Loyal Order of the Moose.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Mildred Chidester; his nephew, Brian Jones; brother-in-law, Bob Booth; and grandson, Lucas A. Thomas.

Edward is survived by his daughters, Lori Chidester of Greeley, CO, Patty Lenoir, Leslie Belgrade and Shelly Thomas all of Belcourt, ND; sisters, Dorothy (Farmer) Jones of Minnepolis, MN, Shirley Booth of Brainerd, MN, and Cecelia “Dude” (Ben) Lewis of Grand Rapids, MN; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

The family of Edward Chidester would like to thank Grand Village Staff, Itasca Hospice, Essentia Health-St. Mary’s, Duluth, MN, Hibbing Dialysis, and his friends and neighbors at the apartment complex in Cohasset, MN for the special care and attention given to him.

Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 2, 2016, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church, Cohasset, MN. Fr. Charlie Friebohle will officiate. Burial with full military honors will be presented by Grand Rapids Area Veterans at Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset, MN.

Arrangements by Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.

