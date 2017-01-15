Edwin Charles Harrington December 30, 1945 ~ January 2, 2017

Edwin Charles Harrington, Hibbing, died on Jan. 2, 2017 at Fairview-Range Medical Center in Hibbing, MN.

A Memorial service was held Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. Burial will be at Pleasant Hills Cemetery, Pine River, MN in the spring.

Arrangements were with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing.

Edwin was born to Wesley and Norma (Johnson) Harrington on Dec. 30, 1945 on the family farm in Home Brook, Cass County, MN. Edwin moved with his parents to the Buck Lake area in 1953. He attended the Nashwauk schools and graduated in 1963. Edwin enlisted in the US Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1967 as an Airman 1st Class. Edwin worked many jobs over the years, including as a driver for UPS in Minneapolis and for Northern Castings of Hibbing.

Edwin was preceded in death by his wife, Barb; parents and brother Edward.

He is survived by his children, Dawn, Edward (Michelle), Pete (Heather), Loretta and Janis (Stephan); brothers, Dennis (Vicky) and Jeffrey (Kathy) and sister, Denise (Harrington) Hill. He also leaves several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts, an uncle, and many friends.