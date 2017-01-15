Elaine H. Waisanen August 3, 1932 ~ January 9, 2 017

Elaine H. Waisanen, 84 of Coleraine, MN died on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 in her home.

She was born on Aug. 3, 1932 in Trout Lake Township, MN, she was the daughter of John and Hilda (Kangas) Norgard. She married Ralph Waisanen, and she worked as a secretary for Itasca County.

Survivors include her husband Ralph Waisanen of Coleraine, a son; Mark (Jayne) Waisanen of Detroit Lakes, MN, daughters; Mary Waisanen of Cohasset, MN, Melanie Cohen of Seattle, WA, and Debra (Mike) Solem of Cohasset, MN; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; siblings, Howard Norgard of Bovey, MN, Leona (Don) Litchke of Grand Rapids, MN, and Dennis (Ann) Norgard of North Carolina.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being made by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online condolence, visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com