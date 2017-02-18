Elsie Adelia (Snell) Paakkonen October 19, 1930 ~ February 10, 2017

Elsie Adelia (Snell) Paakkonen was granted her angel wings on Feb. 10, 2017. Her final days were spent surrounded by family and friends and the loving care of Diamond Willow Assisted Living in Mountain Iron. A memorial service will be held at Messiah Lutheran Church, 8590 Enterprise Drive, Mountain Iron at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017 with a visitation one hour prior. The Rev. Kristin Foster will officiate. Elsie’s inurnment will be at Nashwauk cemetery at a later date. Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guest book or to send condolences, please visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.

Elsie was born in Hibbing to Nestor and Ida Josephine (Ikola) Snell on Oct. 19, 1930. She graduated from the Hibbing High School in 1948. On June 9, 1951, she married Howard Victor Paakkonen. She worked at hospitals in Black River Falls, Wisconsin, and Cook, Minnesota, prior to her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Sigurd and Lorraine Snell; son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Cindy Paakkonen; and an infant daughter.

She is survived by: her husband Howard, her children: Howard (Cheryl) Paakkonen Jr., of Nashwauk David (Debbie) Paakkonen of Mt. Iron Karen (James) Fitz of Maplewood Susan (Michael) Dahlgren of Two Harbors Dale (Vanessa) Paakkonen of Stillwater and Dennis (Cindy) Paakkonen of Wakeman, Ohio.

She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.