Esther C. “Ma” Voight November 1, 1936 ~ March 7, 2017

Esther C. “Ma” Voight, 80, former Deer River area resident, went home to her Lord on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 in the Grand Village, Grand Rapids.

Born Nov. 1, 1936 in Itasca County, she was the daughter of Charles A. and Elsie I. (Erickson) Voight. Ma was a home maker, had attended the Fawn Lake one room school and the Central School, was a lifelong resident of the Deer River area, and had been a member of the Clara Lutheran Church.

Her parents and three sisters, Edna Scruggs, Ethel Ikola, and Lillian Pajuoja preceded her in death.

Survivors include her children, Dale (Sue) Alzen of Talmoon, Crystal Alzen and David (Roberta) Alzen, both of Grand Rapids, Elsa (Scott) Spaulding and Charles (Terry) Alzen, both of Deer River, Christine (Tom) Groshong of Oklahoma, Jody (Patty) Alzen of Deer River, Jolene (Tom) Flemming of Grand Rapids, Jennifer Jackson of Cloquet, and Tim (Jenny) Jackson of Grand Rapids; 30 grandchildren; and 36 great grandchildren.

The family would like to express a big “Thank You” to all the caring staff at Grand Village and Grand Itasca for the wonderful care Ma received through the years.

At Esther’s request, there will be no funeral services. Arrangements are by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To express an online message of condolence, please go to petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.