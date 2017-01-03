Evelyn E. “GG” Ranger August 18, 1919 ~ December 30, 2016

Evelyn E. “GG” Ranger, 97, formerly of the Midway area between Coleraine, MN and Grand Rapids, MN died Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 in the Bethany Home in Alexandria, MN.

Born Aug. 18, 1919 in Evergreen, MN, she was the daughter of Otto and Martha (Borth) Polzin. Evelyn attended school in Evergreen and lived in the Midway area for several years prior to moving to the Minneapolis area in 1961. Evelyn and Warren Ranger were married on Aug. 2, 1941 in Bovey, MN. She had been a member of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church of Bovey and recently St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Kensington, MN and its Mary – Martha Guild.

Her parents, Otto and Martha Polzin; her husband, Warren Ranger in 1978; a sister, Ilo (Cliff) Underwood; and a brother, Norman (Alice) Polzin preceded her in death.

Survivors include her daughter, Louise (Wallace) Thielmann of Garfield, MN; grandchildren, Tracy (Jeff) Swenson of St. Joseph, MN and Larry Thielmann of St. Cloud, MN; and a great granddaughter, Kayla Thielmann.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2016 in the Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Bovey, MN. Interment will be in the Itasca – Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids. Arrangements are by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine, MN. To leave an online message of condolence, please go to petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.