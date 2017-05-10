George Dotlich August 6, 1923 ~ May 7, 2017

George Dotlich, 93, longtime Bovey resident, died Sunday, May 7, 2017 in Essentia Health St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth.

Born Aug. 6, 1923 in Bovey, he was the son of Mike and Sophie (Revoir) Dotlich. George lived most of his life in Bovey and was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving in Hawaii during WW II. George and Ruth Mattfeld were married on Aug. 21, 1948 in Bovey.

His parents, Mike and Sophie Dotlich; four brothers; and three sisters preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Ruth; his children, Ramona (Jerry Lee) Smeltzer of Rockford, IL, Sharon (Doug) Gilbertson of Grand Rapids, and Dan Dotlich of Bovey; grandchildren, Lisa, Tonia, Matt, and Nicole; great grandchildren, Alex, Brandi, and Madison; a brother, David Dotlich; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until the 12 noon funeral service on Friday, May 12, 2017 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine.

The family would like to thank the staff at Home & Comfort for their excellent care.

To leave an online message of condolence, please go to petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.