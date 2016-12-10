Gerald L. Smith April 7, 1924 ~ December 4, 2016

Gerald L. Smith, 92, Albert Lea, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016 in Thorne Crest Senior Living, Albert Lea.

Born April 7, 1924 in Albert Lea, he was the son of Durin S. and S. Josephine (Ingvaldson) Smith. He grew up in the Albert Lea area and lived in Albert Lea until 1969. Jerry and Ruth E. Nelson were married on June 17, 1947 in the Trinity Lutheran Church, Albert Lea. While in Albert Lea, he had worked for Universal Cooperatives, Freeborn County Co-op Oil, and Western Grocery, which later became Consolidated Foods. From 1969 to 1973 they lived Clear Lake, IA where he continued working for Consolidated Foods. In 1973, they moved to Worthington, MN where he worked for Sather Cookie Company until his retirement in 1989. In 1992, they returned to Albert Lea and he worked with his son, Mark for 17 years at Smiths Lawn Service.

Jerry was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Albert Lea for many years, and had served on the church council. While living in Worthington, he was a member of the American Lutheran Church. Jerry was a USMC Veteran of WW II serving from May 22, 1945 to August 21, 1946 and was a member of Leo Carey American Legion Post 56 of Albert Lea.

His parents, Durin and Josie; his wife, Ruth on March 4, 2009; his sons, Brian on Oct. 29, 2004 and Scott on Oct. 30, 2010; and two grandchildren, Jason L. Smith on April 15, 1990 and Lisa A. Smith on December 12, 2003 preceded him in death.

Survivors include his sons, Durin L. (Paulette) Smith of Coleraine, MN, Mark D. (Nancy) Smith of Glenville, MN, and Paul E. (Sara) Smith of Shakopee, MN; a daughter-in-law Suzanne Smith of Sioux City, IA; 21 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; a brother, Donald C. (Arlis) Smith of Albert Lea; and two nephews, Gary Smith of Hopkins, MN, and Kent (Lois) Smith of Iowa City, IA.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016, in Bonnerup Funeral Service, Albert Lea, and will continue on Friday, Dec. 9, 2016 from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service in the Trinity Lutheran Church of Albert Lea with Rev. Eileen Woyan and Rev. Todd Walsh officiating. Interment will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery, Albert Lea. Military Honors by Albert Lea Veteran’s Organizations To leave an online message of condolence, please go to bonnerupfuneralservice.com.