Harold M. Anderson January 21, 1932 ~ April 4, 2017

Harold M. Anderson, 85 of Grand Rapids, passed away April 4, 2017 at Grand Village in Grand Rapids, MN.

Harold was born on January 21, 1932 in Trout Lake Township, he was the son of Anselm and Hilma (Luoma) Anderson. He resided in Bovey and Grand Rapids, where he spent the last three years at the Grand Village.

Harold was employed by Cleveland Cliffs Mining Company, retiring in 1982. He enjoyed wood working, his daily walks and skiing in the winter. He was a former member of Bovey Moose Lodge and VFW of Grand Rapids.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother; Ted, a sister; Elvie, and a brother-in-law; John Haikio.

Survivors include his brothers; Howard (Mary) Anderson of Grand Rapids, Wesley (Marilyn) Anderson of Texas, Robert (Joy) Anderson of Iowa, sisters; Mildred Haikio of Forest Lake, MN and Nancy (Carl) Tinquist of Blaine, MN, and brother-in-law; Everett Hiipakka.

Visitation was from 10 a.m. until the 11 Funeral Service on Saturday, April 8, 2017 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Interment wasin the Trout Lake Township Cemetery. Arrangements by Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online condolence, visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.