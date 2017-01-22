Jack C. Andrews November 8, 1930 ~ January 15, 2017

Jack C. Andrews, 86, Coleraine, died on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 in Evergreen Terrace, Grand Rapids.

Born Nov. 8, 1930 in Outing, MN, he was the son of Bill and Esther (Bowman) Andrews. Jack was a 1948 graduate of Crosby – Ironton High School. Jack enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951 and served during the Korean War as a Tech Sergeant. Jack and Mary “Mickey” Staley were married on Feb. 26, 1954 in Coeur d’Alene, ID and resided in Spokane, WA and Grand Rapids prior to settling in Coleraine. He retired from Blandin Paper Company as a millwright in 1991. He enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, golfing, bowling, snowmobiling, and was an outstanding athlete in baseball and basketball. In recent years, he took great pleasure in long drives to Emily, Outing, and Lawrence Lake. Jack was a charter member and 60-year member of Hurlbut – Ziemer American Legion Post 476, and a life member of V.F.W. Post 1720 of Grand Rapids. With a core group of family and friends, he helped to establish Camp 75, where he will always be remembered at the deer shack as the “Big Kahuna”.

His parents, Bill and Esther Andrews; his wife “Mickey” in 2010; his son, Jack; a granddaughter, Gina; and brothers, Don and Jim preceded him in death.

Survivors include his children, Barbra (Monty Anderson) Andrews of Coleraine, Darrell (Rose) Andrews of St. Cloud, MN, Don (Becky) Andrews of Circle Pines, MN; a daughter-in-law, Tricia Andrews of Bemidji; 11 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and life-long friends.

Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 with a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence, please go to petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.