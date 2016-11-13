James J. Jennings August 2, 1955 ~ November 7, 2016

James J. “Jim” Jennings, 61, Grand Rapids, peacefully passed away at the age of 61 on Nov. 7, 2016, at Grand Itasca Hospital.

He was born Aug. 2, 1955, in Milwaukee, WI to Clarence and Gertrude Jennings. He graduated from Northwood High School in Minong, WI in 1973. Jim attended college at UMD, then worked for Northern Ductile Castings, Loram Maintenance of Way, and he retired from Blandin UPM. Jim’s hobbies included wild rice harvesting, fishing, making jigs, wine making, riding motorcycle, and barbecuing for his family. He was an active member of the Eagles, Moose Club, and the Laborers Union. His passion after retirement was attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and dance recitals. He will be missed cheering them on from the sidelines.

Jim is survived by his wife, Becky Jennings, of Grand Rapids; two daughters: Jessa (Gregg) Roy and Hattie (Jason Friend) Gould, both of Grand Rapids; six grandchildren: Hunter Roy, Haley Roy, Mason Gould, Evan Gould, Reese Roy, and Rory Friend. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Jennings and Gertrude Jennings—Setnosky.

Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, at Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.