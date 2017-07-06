James K. Rohde July 15, 1938 ~ June 30, 2017

James K. Rohde, Sr., 78, longtime Lawrence Lake area resident, went home to the Lord on Friday, June 30, 2017.

Jim was born on the family farm in Morris, MN on July 15, 1938. Jim graduated from Cyrus High School and served six years in the United States Navy following his graduation. Jim worked for National Steel in Keewatin for 30 years. He was an excellent woodworker, making several dressers for his children and grandchildren and was an avid fisherman. Jim met and married Laura in 1969 and they spent many years on their farm in Lawrence Lake area where they raised their children.

His parents, Ole and Gladys Rohde; a daughter, Julie; and a brother, Paul preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Laura; children, James Rohde, Jr., Deb Campbell, Mick (Teresa) Jensen, Dan Jensen, and Bill Jensen, all of Grand Rapids; 11 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; a brother, David (Connie) Rohde of Green Isle, MN; and sisters, Sharon Bauer of Stillwater, MN and LaVonne Dempsey of California.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the 12 p.m. funeral service on Friday, July 7, 2017 in the Balsam Bible Chapel. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence, please go to petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.