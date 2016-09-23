James R. Howard May 6, 1944 ~ September 17, 2016

James R. Howard, 72, longtime resident of Keewatin died Saturday, September 17, 2016 at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing. He was born on May 6, 1944 to Thomas and Daisy (Petrich) Howard in Hibbing. He was a graduate of Hibbing High School. After school, James proudly served his country in the United States Air Force as an Aircraft Mechanic during the Vietnam War. While stationed in North Dakota, James married Ilene Grueneich on October 22, 1966 in Washburn, ND. This year would have been their 50 year anniversary. After the war, James was employed with National Steel Pellet Co., retiring as a Maintenance Foreman with 36 years of service. He was a member of Hibbing Alliance Church. James was formerly on the Keewatin City Council, and the Keewatin Volunteer Fire Department, retiring after 20 years of service.

He is survived by his wife Ilene Howard, Keewatin, MN, two children, Tammy Larson, Keewatin, and Bryan Howard, Groton, SD, grandson, Aaron Lynn, Keewatin, MN, seven siblings, Carolyne (Bob) Schmoll, Keewatin, Susan (Dennis) Kelley, Hibbing, Bobby Howard, Hibbing, David Howard, Hibbing, Ron Howard, Hibbing, Debra Moynihan, Woodbury, MN, and Jeff (Pam) Howard, Burnsville, MN, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brother Mark Howard.

Per James request, there will be a private funeral service at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Rev. Tim Maki will officiate. Interment will be in the Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing. Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing.

To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.doughertyofhibbing.com.