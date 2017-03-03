Joseph Clarence Peters 1958 ~ February 22, 2017

Joseph Clarence Peters, age 58, of Bovey, MN, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 at home.

Joe was born in 1958 to David and Pat Peters in Grand Rapids, MN. He graduated from Nashwauk High School in 1976 and went on to work for National Steel/US Steel in Keewatin for over 30 years. He was united in marriage to Frances Brooks in Goodland, MN. Joe loved fishing, hunting, gardening and spending time with his family, especially the grandchildren. He was a lifetime member of NRA and the North American Hunting Club.

Preceding him in death was his wife, Frances Peters in 2015.

Joseph is survived by his daughter, Allison (Dan) Herr of Bovey, MN; sister, Gwen Campbell of Warba, MN; brother, Charles (Sylvia) Peters of Shoreview, MN; parents, David and Pat Peters of Goodland, MN; nephew, Josh Peters of Sweden; nieces, Mira (Rob) Elmore of White Bear Lake, MN, Angel (Pete) Hansen of Goodland, MN, Rachel (Aaron) Carlson of Warba, MN and Holly Buescher of Grand Rapids, MN; and three grandchildren, Dyllan, Austin and Ava Herr.

Visitation will be Monday, March 6 from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. funeral service at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids, MN. Rev. Greg DeMuth will officiate.

Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery in Goodland, MN.

Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.

