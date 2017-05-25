Joseph T. Manatich October 21, 1940 ~ May 20, 2017

Joseph T. Matanich, age 76, longtime resident of Mt. Iron, died Saturday, May 20, 2017, peacefully with family at his side. He was born Oct. 21, 1940, in Grand Rapids, MN, the son of Nick and Rose (Kovacevich) Matanich. He graduated from Greenway High School and went on to receive his Bachelor’s degree in Education from Bemidji State University. Joe was united in marriage to Elaine Roberts on June 15, 1963, in Buhl, MN.

Joe worked as an Elementary and Industrial Arts instructor in the Mt. Iron-Buhl, Gilbert, Eveleth, and Virginia schools. He also was an Athletic Director and coach during that time. He was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, the Virginia Rotary Club, the Virginia Elks Club, and the Sand Lake Shuffle Committee. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time at his cabin on Lake Vermilion, and playing the button-box accordion.

Joe is survived by his wife of 53 years: Elaine; children: Steven (Felicia) Matanich of Mt. Iron, Teresa Matanich of Farmington, MN; siblings: Barbara Jean Matanich of Coleraine, MN, Diane (Lou) Grill of Arnold, MD, Nick (Denise) Matanich of Calumet, MN, Grace (Bob) Derfler of Hill City, MN, and Georgiann (Rob) Metzer of Pengilly, MN; grandchildren: Evan, Erynne, and Bauer; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings: Maryanne Sulkowski, Peter Matanich, and James Matanich.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, May 27, 2017, at the Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Fr. Brandon Moravitz will be the Celebrant. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery.

Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.