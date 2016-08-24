Judith “Judy” Zaren November 8, 1955 ~ August 11, 2016

Judith “Judy” Zaren of Superior, MT, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016 at her home, surrounded by loved ones.

Judy was born on Nov. 8, 1955 in International Falls, MN to William and Marjorie Zaren. She graduated from Greenway High School in Coleraine, MN, and then attended Rainy Lake Community College for two years before moving to Montana in 1976.

She was a dedicated and loyal long time employee at S&S Foods where she made many friends and acquaintances. Judy was very kind hearted, always willing to help others if she could. She especially enjoyed the young people, sometimes giving them advice when she thought it was needed. She was an advocate for all animals including her three adopted stray cats. She also enjoyed huckleberry picking, road trips and family.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; her twin sister, Joanna; sister, Margaret Morelli; brother, David; and canine companion, Chica.

She is survived by her brothers, Fran (Marie) and Tim (Kathy); sisters, Kathie (Alan) Milender, Sue Zaren, Linda (Jim) Peterson, Betsy Zaren; sister-in-law, Karen Zaren; brother-in-law, Dino Morelli; numerous nieces and nephews; and her fur babies, Lily and Bella.

A memorial service of Judy’s life will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016 at 2 p.m. in International Falls Catholic Church with a luncheon to follow. Graveside services will be held after the luncheon.