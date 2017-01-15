Judith Ann Mattson September 15, 1943 ~ January 4, 2017

Judith Ann Mattson, 73, a Trout Lake Township resident, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 in the Garden Court Chateau, Grand Rapids, after a 22-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Judy was born on Sept. 15, 1943 in Walker, MN. She grew up in the Blackberry area and was a 1961 graduate of Grand Rapids High School. In September of 1963, she married Allen Mattson and they were married for 53 years. Judy was employed by School District 318, working both in the Warba and Forest Lake schools as a librarian. She loved being around children.

Preceding her in death were her father, Elwood Flannigan and a brother Ted Flannigan.

Judy is survived by her husband, Allen; a daughter, Ann (Mike) Moss; a son, Greg (Billy Joe) Mattson; brothers, Bruce, Monte, and Tom (Belle) Flannigan; sisters Mona Flannigan and Melinda (David) Hopping; grandchildren, Ashley, Gio, Lorena, Blake, Brandon, Brianna; a great grandson, Emiliano; her mother, Joyce Flannigan; a sister-in-law, Lois Merchant; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation was from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 in the Bethel-Trinity Lutheran Church, Bovey. Interment will be in the Trout Lake Community Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence, please go to petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.