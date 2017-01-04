Juleen E. Wohlsdorf April 12, 1936 ~ December 15, 2016

Juleen E. Wohlsdorf, 80, longtime Arbo Township resident, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2016 in Grand Village, Grand Rapids.

Born April 12, 1936 in Henning, MN, she was the daughter of Edwin and Irma E. (Curtis) Juvrud. Juleen attended rural schools and was a homemaker. Juleen and Earl Wohlsdorf were married on Aug. 22, 1968 in Sisseton, SD.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Edwin and Irma Juvrud, and a brother Kenneth Juvrud.

Juleen is survived by her husband, Earl; children, Linda (Gary) Jepson, Larry Hamlin, Lavonne (Wyatt) Jepson, LaRoy (Barb) Hamlin, Loretta (Anthony) Yunk, Louella (Paul) Anderson, Jeanne (Bob) Klepel, John Wohlsdorf, and Jamie (Lisa) Wohlsdorf; 16 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; siblings, Carol Wendorf, Charlotte Simpson, Stanley Juvrud, Dale Juvrud, and Jerry Juvrud.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. funeral service on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 in the St. Andrews Lutheran Church, Grand Rapids. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. Arrangements are by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence, please go to petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.

The family would like to express special thanks to Grand Village and Itasca Hospice for her care.