Julie Olds Braith July 11, 1954 ~ June 18, 2017

Julie Olds Braith was born July 11, 1954 and died June 18, 2017.

Julie was the second child born to Richard and Myrna (Case) Olds. Julie graduated high school from Greenway High School in 1972. Julie had one daughter, Jennifer. Julie married the love of her life, Kevin Braith on June 20, 2003. For the last 14 years, she has been the Queen of her corner of the swamp in Swan River. Julie is best known for her love. She loved spending time in her gardens, flowerbeds and orchard. She loved to give to others, especially from the fruits of her garden. She loved to bake and spend time with her grandkids.

Julie is survived by her husband, Kevin Braith; her daughter, Jennifer (Blair) Nelson of Bemidji; her mother, Myrna (Case) Olds of Grand Rapids; her siblings, Barbara (Dan) Nelson of Grand Rapids, Jan (Norm) Gravelle of Bovey, Teresa (Al) Linn of Grand Rapids, Rick (Tina) Olds of Maple Grove; her grandchildren, Kimberlee, Alex, Maddie, Kiera, Annika and Hunter; her great-granddaughters, Jazmyn and Faith.

Julie was preceded in death by her father, Richard Olds.

Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, June 24, 2017, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service in the Northland Bible Baptist Church, 2026 Northland Street, Grand Rapids, MN. There will be a luncheon to follow.

Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.