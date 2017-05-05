Kathleen “Babe” Sigfrinius May 3, 1929 ~ April 24, 2017

Kathleen “Babe” Sigfrinius, 87, formerly of Taconite, MN died on Monday, April 24, 2017 in the Grand Itasca Hospital in Grand Rapids.

She was born on May 3, 1929 in New York, the daughter of George Casadonte. She was a Greenway High School graduate, and a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and the CCW in Taconite, Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Coleraine, and was a devout hockey fan.

Survivors include her children, Gary Lawson of Millacs Lake, MN, Ken (Paula) Lawson, Don “Ace” (Cami) Lawson, Jim “Bird” (Kelly) Lawson and Kathy (Frank) Peluso all of Taconite. Grandchildren; Anthony, Joseph, Katy, Adam, Jill, Gina, Nick, Dino, Kailey, Casadonte, Dominik, Ryan and Maria, and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband Arnold Sigfrinius on August 10, 1979, and a daughter-in-law, Pat Lawson.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. funeral service on Thursday, April 27, 2017 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online condolence, visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.