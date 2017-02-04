Kenneth E. Kelly July 17, 1932 ~ January 26, 2017

Kenneth E. Kelly, rural Grand Rapids, died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 in Grand Village, Grand Rapids.

Born July 17, 1932 in Grand Rapids, he was the son of Harry and Myrtle (Hastad) Kelly. Ken lived most of his life in the Grand Rapids area and had been a driver for Figgins Transport.

His parents, Harry and Myrtle Kelly and a daughter, Kathryn Flower preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Roberta; children, Julia (Oscar) Anderson of Warba, Daniel Kelly and Sandra Kelly, both of Grand Rapids, Laurie (David) Nivala of Bovey, and James (Katie) Kelly of Murrieta, CA; 13 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and two sisters, Geraldine Olson and Janet (Ed) Probst, both of Grand Rapids.

There was a gathering of family and friends from 2 until 4 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence, please go to petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.