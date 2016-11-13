Kenneth Ernest Sjodin October 31, 2016

Kenneth Ernest Sjodin, age 85, of Spring Lake Park passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Oct. 31, 2016.

Ken was a Korean War Veteran, 187th ARCT (Rakkasan) and was a recipient of the Purple Heart.

He is preceded in death by parents, Lewis and Ruby; sisters, Verona, Mayme, Joyce, Janice, Anna, Beth and Betty; brothers, Leo, Roy and Rogers.

He is survived by loving wife of 53 years, Nancy; children, Eric (Jill), Tina (Kent), Lewis and Jana (Mark); grandchildren, Aaron and Joshua; sisters, Jeanette and Jane; brother-in-law, David (Jane) as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral service was held at Abiding Savior Lutheran Church, 8211 Red Oak Dr., Mounds View, MN on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016 at 10:30 a.m. with a visitation one hour prior. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.