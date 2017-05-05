Larry Dean McKee July 21, 1942 ~ April 23, 2017

Larry Dean McKee, age 74, died unexpectedly Sunday, April 23 in Myrtle Beach, SC.

He is survived by his wife, Judith of Forest Lake; son, Mark (April Schmidt) of Forest Lake; stepsons, Matthew Kelley of Burnsville and Douglas Kelley (Amanda); and grandchildren, Harrison and Miles of Winona, MN; siblings, Douglas McKee (Ruby) of Castlewood, SD, Charlene Poppen (Melvin) of Lino Lakes, MN, and Linda McKee of Watertown, SD.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Blanch McKee. and brothers, David and Loren.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. and funeral at 11 a.m. followed by a luncheon at Forest Hills Methodist Church, Forest Lake, MN on Friday, May 5, 2017.