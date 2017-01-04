Leroy A. “Butch” Steinberg April 13, 1939 ~ December 20, 2016

Leroy A. “Butch” Steinberg, 77, of rural Bovey, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 at his home.

He was born on April 13, 1939 in Hibbing to Arthur and Florence (Helmer) Steinberg and graduated from the Greenway High School in 1957.

Butch was a member of St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk and married Alvina Halling on June 19, 1965. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Alaska from 1962-1968; worked at J. & L. Steel for 10 years; worked for 10 years for I.S.D. 316 at the bus garage; and retired from Hibbing Taconite.

He is survived by his wife, Alvina; daughter, Rochon (Brett) Kinney of Duluth; son, Scott (Shelley) Steinberg of Buhl; grandson, Griffin Kinney; two sisters, Janet Travica of Erap, CA, and Jeane (Guy) Guyer of Blackberry; and numerous sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

Memorial mass will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk with Rev. Fr. Seth Gogolin as celebrant. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in the Nashwauk Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.