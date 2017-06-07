Lois Eilleen Olsen February 9, 1931 ~ June 2, 2017

Lois Eilleen Olsen, 86, Coleraine, died Friday, June 2, 2017 in Essentia Health, St. Mary’s Hospital, Duluth.

Born February 9, 1931 in Harford, IA, she was the daughter of Wayne and Thelma (Way) Sells. Lois and Leslie Olsen were married on July 18, 1987 in Coleraine.

Her parents, Wayne and Thelma Sells and siblings, Betty Gwin, Wayne Sells, Jr., Sam Sells, and Harry Sells preceded her in death.

Survivors include her husband, Leslie; her son, Jack (Betty) Chapideau of Matagalpa, Nicaragua; a grandchild, Mignon (Edgard) Vargas of Nicaragua; siblings, Vera (Ken) Anderson of Deer River and Roger (Wendy) Sells of Lawrence Lake.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at St. Mary’s Hospital, Duluth for their care.

According to Lois’s wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are with the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence, please go to petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.