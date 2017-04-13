Lowell Alfred Pittack February 11, 1939 ~ April 4, 2017

Lowell Alfred Pittack, age 78, of Warba, MN, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN after battling ALS. Lowell was born February 11, 1939 in Pierce County, Nebraska to Alfred and Mildred Pittack.

The family moved to Warba, Minnesota where he graduated eighth grade from Warba School. Lowell graduated from Chicago Vocational Training in Diesel and Auto Mechanics in 1958, the University of Minnesota, North Central School of Agriculture in Grand Rapids in 1959, and from St. Paul Vocational Trade and Technical program for Diesel Engines in 1961. He served in the National Guard Company D, 136th Infantry in Grand Rapids and served in the Army Reserve.

Lowell married his soul mate, Judith Marie Bradley on February 2, 1963. He started his career in the Truck Repair and Sales Industry and after he decided to follow the dream of his youth and go back to the woods, he started Pittack Logging Inc. in 1979. He retired in 2003. He found happiness at work in the woods with his son and grandsons! Lowell was known for his strong work ethic that was passed to his children and grandchildren.

Lowell was a member of Community Presbyterian Church as Trustee, Co-Chair of the CPC building campaign and served as lead volunteer on the church renovations. He was Timber Producers Association board of director and on the executive committee until his retirement in 2003; Blandin Advisory Group; 2004 Graduate of the Blandin Community Leadership Program; Founding member of and served on the board for Minnesota Logger Education Program; Association Contract Loggers, Board of Directors; Jobs 2020 Action Group; Blandin Foundation Sustainable Forests for Vital Communities Strategy Group; City of Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce Forest Affairs committee; and the Minnesota Maple Syrup Association.

Lowell was a devoted husband and father and his actions showed that family was his priority. He was happy spending time with his grandchildren, adopted grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was a caring, role model for many young people. He enjoyed woodworking, tinkering and fixing. His time spent with family and friends hunting, fishing and making maple syrup meant the world to him. In retirement, he turned this hobby into “extreme syrup making”.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Alfred and Mildred Pittack; in-laws, Dorothy and Vernon Bradley; sister, Virginia (Jack) Peavey; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Barbra and Edward Johnson.

Lowell is survived by his wife of 54 years, Judy; three children, Susan (Bill) Hoeft, Sandra (Wes) Welch, Scott (Lisa) Pittack; 6 grandchildren, Joseph (Brittany) Pittack, Jenae (Nick) Goligoski, Jaden (Sierra) Hoeft, Joanna Pittack, Claire Welch, and Anne Welch; and 3 great-grandchildren, Sophia Pittack, Logan Pittack and Gianna Goligoski; brother, Robert (Gina) Pittack, brother-in-law, Jack Peavey; and sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Joseph) DeGuiseppi.

A gathering of family and friends was Friday, April 7, 2017 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the Community Presbyterian Church in Grand Rapids, MN and continued on Saturday, April 8 at 10 a.m. with the Memorial Service following at 11 a.m., also at the Community Presbyterian Church. Rev. Kimbrel Johnson officiated.

In lieu of flowers, memorial are preferred to the Community Presbyterian Church. Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.