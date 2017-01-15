Lowell W. Laager July 29, 1922 ~ January 5, 2017

Lowell W. Laager, 94, Lancaster, MN, formerly of Calumet, MN died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 in Grand Forks, ND. He was born on July 29, 1922 to Walter and Lucy (Flannigan) Laager in Everglade Township near Chokio, MN.

Lowell attended school in Waubun, MN. After high school, he worked at a Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) camp as a truck driver. Then, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. During the invasion of Normandy, he drove landing craft as part of Landing Craft Flotilla Q-1-4-43, Flotilla 4. He was sent to the Pacific just as the war ended. He attained the rank of Chief Storekeeper before his discharge. He married Gladys Hester on Jan. 22, 1945. He briefly worked for a railroad in Saint Paul, MN. Lowell was most recently employed with Cleveland Cliffs as a personnel supervisor; he retired after a 34-year career there. He also served as village clerk for Calumet for 16 years.

He was a member of the Calumet Community Presbyterian Church, the Hurlbut-Ziemer American Legion Post 476 of Lawrence Lake, VFW Post 8510 of Hibbing, and DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Chapter 13 of Virginia, MN. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and snowmobiling. He enjoyed attending the Minnesota State Fair.

He is survived by his wife, Gladys Laager, Lancaster, MN; son, James (Linda) Laager, Lancaster, MN; grandchildren, Richard (Ana) Laager, Thief River Falls, MN, and Alicia (Justin Warren) Laager, Fargo, ND; as well as his nephew, Scott MacRae, Minneapolis, MN, and niece, Piper (Kevin Freiburger) MacRae and children, Lauren, Hunter, and Katelyn of Dubuque, IA.

He was preceded in death by his father Walter Laager; mother, Lucy Eddy; step-father, John Eddy; sisters, Lorraine Knopp and Carole MacRae; brother-in-law, Don MacRae; and nephew, Sheldon Knopp.

Funeral services for Lowell will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 11, at Calumet Community Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Dorothy Duquette will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Wednesday. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery of Coleraine. Arrangements are with Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.

To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.