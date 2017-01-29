M. Antoinette Mayerle March 28, 1925 ~ January 19, 2017

Antoinette M. Mayerle, 91, Nashwauk, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 surrounded by her family in her home. She was born March 28, 1925 in Nashwauk, the daughter of Frank and Theresa Calaguire. She married Leonard Mayerle on Aug. 22, 1953. Antoinette had worked for the Nashwauk branch of Northwestern Bell as an operator until they closed their offices there, but her real career was caring for her family with a mother’s comfort and cooking.

She is survived by her children Kathy (Keith) Moellering of Nashwauk, Joann (Richard) Martire of Pengilly, MN, Jerry (Judy) Mayerle of Nashwauk and Joe (Jane) Mayerle of Nashwauk; her brother Joseph (Betty) Calaguire of Nashwauk and sister Victoria “Babe” Stuntebeck of Pengilly; grandchildren: Angela (Mark) Fischer, Ben (Nikki) Moellering, Chris (Kelsey) Moellering, Lenny (Jodie) Mayerle, Tom (Sara) Mayerle, Julie (Matt) Salminen and Terese (Mike) Evans; and her great grandchildren: Morgan Fischer, Chase Moellering, Paige Mayerle, Siiri Mayerle, Katie Salminen and Lincoln Mayerle.

She was preceded in death by her husband Leonard in 2013, her parents. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 in St. Cecelia’s Catholic Church, Nashwauk. Visitation was in the church from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in the Nashwauk Cemetery.

