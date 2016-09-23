Margaret “Peggy” M. Johnson January 20, 1947 ~ September 9, 2016

Margaret “Peggy” M. Johnson, age 69 of North Branch peacefully went to be with the Lord on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016 with her family by her side.

Born on Jan. 20, 1947 to Roland and Elinor (Wichman) Johnson. She was a graduate of Greenway High School in Coleraine, MN. She was a nurse for many years and in the later years a sales associate. Peggy was a very kind hearted person always thinking of others. She was an awesome sister. She was known for her crazy sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. Peggy was also a huge Vikings fan.

Peggy is survived by her three brothers, Peter (Susan) Johnson, George (Tonia) Johnson and Phil (Kathy) Johnson; her eight sisters, Patty Alio, Phyllis Johnson, Paula (Colin) Johnson, Vickie (Dave) Jerry, Roxanne (Bob) Troumbly, Cindy (Roger) Kocemba, Laureen (Bill) O’Neil and Tracy (Bob) Madsen; her 38 nieces and nephews and their children. Peggy is preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Elinor, sister, Pam and brother, Bill and also by special buddies Max, Emma and Cashed.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. Condolences maybe left at www.grandstrandfh.com