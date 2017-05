Margaret J. Ward April 5, 1932 ~ May 14, 2017

Margaret J. Ward (nee Allord), 85 year old resident of Little Falls, MN, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2017 at the Little Falls Care Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Little Falls with Father Matthew Langager officiating. Friends and family may gather from 9 to 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Shelley Funeral Chapel in Little Falls.

Margaret Juliann Kammermeyer was born on April 5, 1932 in Little Falls, MN to the late John and Stella (Jenkins) Kammermeyer. She graduated from Little Falls High School in 1949. Margaret married Lloyd Allord on Sept. 6, 1950 at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk, MN. She opened her own restaurant in Nashwauk called Ward Café. Margaret enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Margaret is survived by her children, Sandra (Michael) Kennedy, Pengilly, MN, Roger (Linda) Allord, Murfreesboro, TN, Brian (Linda) Allord, Nashwauk, MN, Lisa (Scott) Zapzalka, Little Falls, MN; brothers and sisters, Leo Kammermeyer, Palmer, AK, Richard Kammermeyer, Lindstrom, MN, John Kammermeyer, St. Croix Falls, WI, Kathryn Brynarski, Cushing, MN, Marie Cunnien, Forest Lake, MN and Elaine Kammermeyer, St. Paul, MN; 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Margaret is preceded in death by her parents John and Stella Kammermeyer; brothers and sisters, Henry Kammermeyer, Helen Moran, Edward Kammermeyer, Herb Kammermeyer, Sally Nelson and Frank Kammermeyer.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Little Falls Care Center for their loving care.