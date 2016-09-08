Marlys “Jo” Joan Gibeau July 31, 1954 ~ September 5, 2016

Marlys “Jo” Joan Gibeau, age 80, of Grand Rapids, MN died Monday, Sept. 5, 2016 at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital in Grand Rapids, MN. Jo was born on Sept. 24, 1935 to Colen and Doris Ranger in Grand Rapids, MN. She grew up in the Trout Lake area and graduated from Greenway High School in Coleraine, MN. Jo was united in marriage to Robert Gibeau on July 31, 1954 in Grand Rapids, MN, where they made their home. She was a homemaker for years and was employed at Glen’s Army Navy until her retirement. Jo was a member of the Grand Rapids Moose Club where she served as Senior Regent, and was also a member of the Good Sam Club. She enjoyed camping, gardening, and most of all, spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jo could often be seen riding her scooter down LaPrairie Avenue to visit her favorite convenience store, RC’s. She always looked forward to spending time with her fellow classmates from the Greenway Class of 1953 and luncheons with her closest friends.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, Robert; and her grandson, Timmy Nelson. Jo is survived by two daughters, Pam (Mike) Mallum of Bovey, MN and Roxanne (Tom) Nelson of Coleraine, MN; two sons, Colen (Cindy) Gibeau and Jim (Linda) Gibeau both of Grand Rapids, MN; 15 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and sister, Gail and Tom Carpenter.

Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 9 from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Memorial Service at Rowe Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, MN. Fr. Charlie Friebohle will officiate.

Arrangements by Rowe Funeral Home of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com