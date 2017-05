Marine “Marty” Lucille (Johnson) Grande, 59, passed away on Oct. 16, 2016 in Aiken, SC where she resided. She was surrounded by her family. A visitation was held in Aiken on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 1916 at Shellhouse Funeral Home.

A memorial service, remembering Martine (Johnson) Grande will be held Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Bethel-Trinity Lutheran Church in Bovey, MN. Fellowship and luncheon to follow.