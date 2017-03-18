Mary Bonovich June 14, 1922 ~ March 7, 2017

× Expand Processed with MOLDIV

Mary Bonovich, 94, of Calumet, MN died on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 in the Evergreen Terrace in Grand Rapids.

Mary was born on June 14, 1922 on a family farm in Benoit, WI to Dan and Mary Pocernich. She graduated from the Ashland High School, then moved to the Iron Range where she met her future husband Mike, whom she married in 1942. They lived in Calumet for many years. Their home became a beacon for their children and grandchildren for many years for visiting and reuniting with their grandparents where fishing, swimming, berry picking, swing sets, teeter totters, ad sand boxes welcomed all who visited them. Family and friends were a very important part of Mary’s life.

Evergreen Terrance was a very happy place for the last few years, because of the loving care from the staff and friends.

Survivors include her daughters, Elizabeth (Richard) Casper of Ham Lake, MN, Donna Carter of Fridley, MN; and daughter-in-law, Jan Bonovich of Calumet. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; Shawn, Tammy, Tim, Scott, Brian, Madison, Ella, Jill, Donn, Julie and many great-grandchildren. A sister, Katherine and brother, Joe.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Mike; a son, Michael “Mickey”; her parents, Dan and Mary; her siblings, Dan, Ivan, Steve, Lou, Mary, Helen and Ann.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, March 16, 2017 in the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church in Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online condolence, visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com