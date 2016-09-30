Mary Jane Damjanovich June 21, 1951 ~ September 6, 2016

Mary Jane Damjanovich, 65, Keewatin, died Tuesday, September 6, 2016, in her home. She was born June 21, 1951, in Grand Rapids, MN to Domonic and Beverly (Overacker) Girolamo. Mary Jane had worked for many years as a teacher at Nashwauk—Keewatin High School. After retirement, she continued to support education in the area as a member of the Nashwauk-Keewatin School Board and as a member of the teacher’s union. Mary Jane believed that during her career, she learned as much from her students as they did from her.

She is survived by her mother, Beverly Girolamo; a sister, Barbara Jean Hill; a brother, Domonic A. Girolamo; and by numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her father.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Friday October 7, 2016, at Dougherty Funeral Home, Hibbing. Visitation will continue in the funeral home on Saturday, October 8, 2016, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service. Mary Jane’s cousin, Rev. David Meyer, will officiate. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.doughertyofhibbing.com.