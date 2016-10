Mary Jane Damjanovich, 65, Keewatin, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016, in her home. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2016 at Dougherty Funeral Home, Hibbing. Visitation will continue on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Dougherty Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service.

