Maxine E. Daniels December 20, 1938 ~ January 30, 2017

Maxine E. Daniels, 78, passed away Jan. 30, 2017 in the Bigfork Valley Aspen Circle Memory Care Unit, after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

She was born on Dec. 20, 1938 in Trout Lake Township, she was the daughter of Eino and Lillie Luoma.

Maxine loved the Lord, her family, and music. She enjoyed watching all of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was fondly known as their “M&M Candy Grandma” and their “Cookie Grandma”. Grandma Maxine always brought treats for everyone when she came to visit.

Maxine loved to sing and play the guitar. Every Saturday night you could join Maxine and her family for their weekly jam sessions. Family and friends of all ages could be heard singing and playing music. Maxine is now singing with the chorus of angels in Heaven.

Maxine married Clarence Larson in 1954. Together they raised their four children. Clarence passed away in September of 1974. In 1978, Maxine married Robert Daniels. Together they raised their daughter.

Survivors include her four daughters, Lori Dvorak of Coleraine, Linda (Vance) Koppelmann of Bigfork, Rita King of Crosby and Bobbi Lynn Daniels of Grand Rapids; one son, Leroy Larson of Keewatin; 12 grandchildren, Jeremy (Jennie), Annie, Chet Jr., Chris, Nathan, Jennifer, Vanessa (Randy), Justin (Dallas), Ashley (Drew), Matthew, Amy and Aaron; numerous great and great-great grandchildren; and a sister, Minerva Mahn of Grand Rapids.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; two brothers, Melvin (Harriet) Luoma and Marvin Luoma; a sister, Muriel Larson; and two great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 in the Full Gospel Church in Grand Rapids. Interment will be in the Grand Rapids Cemetery.

Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online condolence, visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com