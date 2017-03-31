Melvin F. Ryhti December 6, 1930 ~ March 21, 2017

Melvin F. Ryhti, 86 of rural Nashwauk, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 in the Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.

He was born on December 6, 1930 in Chisholm, he was the son of Frank and Senja Ryhti. He was raised in Goodland, MN, was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in Korea. He had worked for Hanna Mining as a control room operator, for National Steel as a service truck driver, retiring after 41 years. He was a member of the Nashwauk American Legion. An integral member of the Cloverdale community, Melvin loved feeding his deer and engaging anybody he could in conversation. The latter usually happened as he tended his gardens alongside the road or while he was gathering and splitting wood. He enjoyed family camping in their RV’s, playing cribbage in the Pengilly league or at home.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Darlene, his children; Teri Leimer of Superior, WI; Brian (Lisa) Ryhti of Nashwauk, MN; Sandy (Kevin) LaJoie of Superior, WI; and Scott (Rozalynn) Ryhti of Big Stone, SD, and a brother; Leo Ryhti of Grand Rapids, MN. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Senja; brother, Leland Ryhti; grandsons, James Stukey and David Breeden; and granddaughter, Jennifer Stukey.

Visitation will from 11:30 a.m. until the 1 p.m. Celebration of Life on Friday, March 24, 2017 in the Cloverdale Community Hall. Interment will be in the Nashwauk Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements by Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.