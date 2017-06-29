A celebration of live event for Michael Brandon King “Kinger” will be held on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017 at the Blackberry Township Community Center. There will be a lunch and visitation from 12 noon to 3 p.m. The community center is located at 25349 Dove Lane, Grand Rapids, MN.

Burial service will be held at the Hazelwood Cemetery, Blackberry, at 3 p.m. The cemetery is located on Highway 2 east of Grand Rapids. Bring stories to share, inspirational written material and prayers.

Please RSVP, if possible, for food count. Call or text 612-387-6056.