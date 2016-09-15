Mirko Dotlich August 10, 1920 ~ September 7, 2016

Mirko Dotlich, 96, lifelong Bovey resident, died on Wednesday, September 7, 2016 in Home & Comfort, Coleraine.

Born August 10, 1920 in Bovey, he was the son of Mike and Sophie (Revoir) Dotlich. Mirko was a U.S. Army Veteran of WW II and his favorite pass time was playing bingo at the casino.

His parents; a daughter, Linda; three brothers, and three sisters preceded him in death. Survivors include a son, William, two brothers, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. At Mirko’s request, there will be no services. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. A special thank-you to hospice and the staff at Home & Comfort for their excellent care.

Arrangements are by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence, please go to petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com