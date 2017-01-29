Nancy C. Hendricks February 1, 1949 ~ January 20, 2017

Nancy C. Hendricks, 67, Nashwauk, MN, died Friday, January 20, 2017 surrounded by her family in her home. She was born Feb. 1, 1949 in Hibbing, MN to Edmund and Mabel Waldvogel. Nancy married William Hendricks and that began her dedication to her family. Her grandchildren were very special to her and it showed by her attention to them. Her happiest times were planning and enjoying holidays with all of her family. She had a passion for baking and loved crocheting.

She is survived by her husband William, children: Laurie (Louis) Chellico, Lisa (Brandon Nash) Peratalo and William (Sarah) Hendricks all of Nashwauk; a brother Jerry (Peggy) Waldvogel of Keewatin, MN; and grandchildren: Erik Stish, Justin (Lindsey) Peratalo, Jordan Peratalo, Jager Nash, Halie Nash, Brendan Hendricks and Geno Uhrbom.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Jim Waldvogel and a sister Jane Sundberg. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 in St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church in Nashwauk. Visitation will be in the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in the Nashwauk Cemetery.

To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com