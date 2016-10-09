Nick Isaac Zobenica December 18, 1924 ~ September 29, 2016

Nick Isaac Zobenica, age 91, died Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016.

Born Dec. 18, 1924, in Bovey, MN, he was the youngest of Isaac and Anica (Dimich) Zobenica’s seven children. He attended Greenway High School, leaving school early to join the US Marine Corps during World War II. He was a proud member of the Marine Corps 4th Raider Battalion. Nick was wounded on Guam and Okinawa while serving with 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines. Upon his honorable discharge, he received his GED from Greenway High School in 1946. Nick was united in marriage to Dessie Popovich on June 23, 1956, at St. Basil’s Orthodox Church in Chisholm. He and Dessie made their home in Chisholm, and Nick worked for Minnesota Power first as a lineman, then in maintenance and construction, and he retired as area manager. He was a member of Hematite Lodge #274, where he was a Past Worshipful Master and recipient of the Hiram Award. He was also a member of St. Basil’s Orthodox Church where he sang in the church choir for many years. Nick was known as “the Singing Marine” across the Iron Range, where he sang at numerous events, including singing to Gov. Tim Pawlenty at the Chisholm Bakery. He also enjoyed fishing and woodworking.

He is survived by his wife, Dessie, of Chisholm; a daughter, Dawn (Jim) Lund of Lakeville, MN; a son, Steven Zobenica, of Dickinson, TX; a granddaughter, Deena Lund, of St. Louis Park, MN; a brother-in-law, Nick Popovich, of Fullerton, CA; and by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and by six siblings: Mildred Anderson, Milan Zobenica, Priscilla Simunovich, Dora Johnson, Viola Cyronek, and Dorothy Zobenica.

Visitation was from 2 to 4 p.m. with a 4 p.m. Pomen Service on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2016, at Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine and will continue from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service on Monday, Oct. 3, 2016 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. Arrangements are by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online condolence, visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com