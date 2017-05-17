Patricia Angeline (Hill) Johnson March 16, 2017

    Patricia Angeline (Hill) Johnson, Bovey, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at the age of 74.

    Patricia is survived by her husband, Donald Johnson of Bovey, MN; one son, David Johnson and wife, Debbie of Minnesota; two daughters, Mary Ann Johnson and partner, Becky Skog of Minnesota and Donna J. Nichols and husband, Bill of Minnesota; one brother, Anthony Hill of Oklahoma; six grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

    Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Glen Hill and Lola Clough Hill; one son, Richard Johnson; three brothers, Fred, Bob and Glenn Hill; and two sisters, Lillian Beacraft and Lorraine Hill.