Patricia D. Hagen February 3, 1949 ~ October 19, 2016

Patricia D. Hagen, 67, Grand Rapids, MN, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016 in her home.

She was born Feb. 3, 1949 in Grand Rapids to David and Ethel Allen. She was a graduate of Grand Rapids High School in 1967 and obtained a Bachelor’s degree in education from Concordia College. Patricia led a simple lifestyle enjoying her home and the music and art that she loved so much.

She is survived by her children Tani (Steve Rowe) Rollins of Grand Rapids, MN, Miranda “Randi” (Chuck) Jurgansen of Marble, MN and Brenna Rollins of Bovey, MN; four grandchildren Alexis, Cody, William and Nathan; and her sisters, Marie (Patrick) Duffney and Jean (Michael Anderson) Riste, both of Grand Rapids, MN and Jackie (Ken) Leadingham of Roswell, NM.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Gerri Allen and a grandson Michael Tanney.

Visitation was from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service on Monday, Oct. 24, 2016 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.