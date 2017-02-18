Paul “Poochie” Prich June 24, 1940 ~ February 8, 2017

Paul “Poochie” Prich, Jr., 76 of Calumet, died peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in the Grand Village, in Grand Rapids, MN.

Born June 24, 1940, in Calumet, MN, he was the son of Paul and Mary (Reitz) Prich. Poochie was a lifelong Calumet resident. He graduated from Greenway High School, retired from J & L Mining Company and after his retirement worked at the Hill Annex Mine State Park. He served his country as a U.S. Army Veteran.

Poochie was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching local sports and all his Minnesota teams. He enjoyed his trips to the casinos, and looked forward to his daily gettogethers with his coffee buddies that meant so much to him. He was very proud of his Serbian Heritage.

Survivors include his sisters; Pauline Kolar of St. Cloud, MN, Mary Ellen Otten of Spring Lake Park, MN, sisters-in-law, Rozann Prich of Keewatin, MN and Donna Prich of Minneapolis, MN, a brother-in-law; Paul Dubovich, Sr. of Marble, MN, and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings; Nick Prich, Julia Stocco, Steve Prich and Violet Dubovich.

Poochie was a special man who will be missed by all who knew him.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, with the Funeral Service to follow at the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials.