Paul Dubovich Sr. May 21, 1930 ~ March 24, 2017

Paul Dubovich, Sr. 86, lifelong rural Bovey resident, died Friday, March 24, 2017 in Kylar Glen Hospice House, Grand Rapids.

Born May 21, 1930 in Grand Rapids, he was the son of George and Rose (Vrbanac) Dubovich. He was a graduate of Greenway High School and Itasca Jr. College and had been a shovel operator for U.S. Steel, retiring in 1983. Paul was a member of St. Basil’s Serbian Orthodox Church of Chisholm, the Marinoff-Miskovich V.F.W. Post 8831 of Pengilly, the Marble American Legion Post 327, and had been a private pilot. Paul served in the U. S. Army from 1952 to 1954, during Korean war

His parents, George and Rose Dubovich; his wife, Violet; a son, Sam; and his siblings, Draga, Sadie, Nick, Mary, Mike, Eli, May, Steve, Anne, George, Sam, and Dan preceded him in death.

Survivors include his children, Paul Dubovich, Jr. of Dayton, MN, Rose (Kevin) Blevins of Naples, FL, and Pete Dubovich of Bovey; grandchildren, Jennifer Sullivan, Tom Dubovich, Jamie Evanoff, Kristina Evanoff, and Faryn Dubovich; and nine great grandchildren.

Visitation was 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Interment was in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine.