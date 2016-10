Peter Badavinac, Jr., 81, Pengilly, died on Sunday, October 2, 2016 in Rochester, MN.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence, please go to petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.

A full obituary will appear in a future issue of the Scenic Range NewsForum.