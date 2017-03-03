Peter Bibich Jr. March 27, 1942 ~ February 21, 2017

Peter Bibich, Jr., 74, rural Coleraine, died on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 in the Grand Village, Grand Rapids.

Born March 27, 1942 in Grand Rapids, he was the son of Peter and Freda (Pierson) Bibich, Sr. Pete was a lifelong resident of the Bovey and Coleraine areas, a 1962 graduate of Greenway High School, attended Itasca Junior College, and was a member of the Mt. Olive Lutheran Church of Bovey. He was a U.S. Army Veteran serving in Germany as a Military Policeman. Pete had been an Itasca County Sheriff’s Deputy, retiring in 1996. Pete and Peggy Mattfield were married on June 5, 1965 in Bovey.

His parents; a son, David Roy Bibich; and his father-in-law, Roy Mattfield preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Peggy; sons, Joseph P. (Angela) Bibich of Coleraine and Brandon R. (Erica) Bibich of Clearbrook, MN; grandchildren, Ashley (Adam) Cortez and Mitchell Bibich; a great granddaughter, Eleanor Cortez; sisters, Kay (Robert) Hoem of Ocean Shores, WA and Diane Bibich of Cohasset; and his mother-in-law, Ellenora Mattfield of Grand Rapids.

Visitation was 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 in the Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, Bovey. Interment will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine.