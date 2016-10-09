Peter Petrich September 27, 1930 ~ September 24, 2016

Peter Petrich, 85, long time resident of St. Louis Park, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at Sholom Nursing Home in St. Louis Park, Minn.

He was born on Sept. 27, 1930, to Louis and Martha Petrich.

He is survived by his daughters Kathy (Scott) Dickinson of Keewatin, and Karen (Kurt) Moberg of Hibbing.

He was proceeded in death by his parents; as well as his siblings Mero Petrich, Mike Petrich, Eli Petrich, Leonard Petrich, Bob Petrich, Daisy (Tom) Howard, Mary (Alvin)Marsolek, Vera (Lawrence)Pelkey and Ellen (Spec) Hinkle; and also his nephews Jim Howard and Mark Howard.

The family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis and the staff at Sholom Nursing Home in St. Louis Park for their time and care.