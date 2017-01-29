Raphael S. Sobtzak April 19, 1925 ~ January 20, 2017

Raphael S. Sobtzak, 91, lifelong Coleraine resident, died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 in Edgewater Assisted Living, Bovey.

Born April 19, 1925 in Coleraine, he was the son of Stephen and Julia (Biziskey) Sobtzak. He was a Greenway High School graduate. He served in the U.S. Navy in WW II aboard the USS St. Lo when it was sunk in the Battle of Samar by a kamikaze pilot. After the war, he worked for United States Steel, first as a locomotive engineer, and retiring as a truck driver after a lifelong career in the iron ore industry. He was a member of the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church Parish of Coleraine and the Grand Rapids V.F.W.

His parents; a brother, George; as well as daughters, Madonna Rae Weinrich and Susan Marie Sobtzak preceded him in death.

Survivors include his children, Alan (Shirley) Sobtzak of Boise, ID, Steven (Lori Ells) Sobtzak of Mahtomedi, MN, Karen (Elroy) DeSchepper of Jasper, MN, and Michael (Kim) Sobtzak of Minneapolis, MN; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews; and siblings, Edward Sobtzak of Coleraine, Richard Sobtzak of Grand Rapids, Rosemary Riskovicks of Columbia Heights, MN, and Stella Cook of Golden Valley, MN.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 with parish prayers at 6:30 p.m. in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Visitation will continue Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Coleraine. Interment with full military honors will be in the Lakeview Cemetery, Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence, please go to petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.